Winter Storm Watches and big chill coming

We have a break between storm systems and the we set up for an ultra cold night tonight after consistent 40's and upper 30's in the mountains today, tonight will see one of our coldest evenings yet. Lows will be in the 20's and close to single digits in the mountain communities. Winds will be light today with a trough dropping from the north and picking up to 5-9 mph later with clouds back on the move ahead of the next storm for late Friday and Saturday. Gradual clearing and freezing temps by lunch today for the valley. Mountains in central and eastern Idaho and Bear River Range under a winter storm watch from tomorrow night into late Saturday. 5500'+ could see 8-16" of snow in the period beginning tomorrow midday through Saturday night. Snow and rain for the valley and sloppy Saturday for most of us with highs in the mid 30's and continued dreary and 20's at night.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather Today is the day to make great and get stuff done and stay warm.