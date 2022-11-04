3 things to know this morning – November 4, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The parents of Gabby Petito are suing Moab City Police for 50 million dollars. They are claiming the officers were negligent by failing to protect Petito during an investigation into a domestic violence incident just weeks before her murder.

2. The Natural Resources Conservation Service is launching its 'No-Till November' campaign again. By keeping tillage equipment in the machine shed, farmers can promote water quality, store more carbon in the soil, and save time and money.

3. The new landfill for the Eastern Idaho Regional Solid Waste District will be located just a few miles south of Newdale. Waste from Madison,Clark, Fremont, and Teton counties will be delivered to this new location. Construction on the landfill starts next Spring.