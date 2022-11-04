Crews work to contain an oil spill in Pocatello Creek

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Environmental crews are working to clean up an oil spill spotted in Pocatello Creek, upstream from the Portneuf River.

A good samaritan reported the spill Wednesday afternoon. The Pocatello Fire Department placed a boom in the creek to collect and contain the oil.

Members of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Pocatello Public Works Department worked overnight Thursday and into Friday to reinforce the containment efforts, a city press release said. The EPA is continuing the containment and recovery operation, it said.

A light intermittent sheen is visible in the Portneuf River, but they haven't observed any impact on fish or wildlife.

Investigators say the spill originated at the Titan Center, formerly known as Gateway West Industrial Center. The cause of the spill has yet to be determined and is still under investigation, they said.

Pacific Recycling Trail is closed until further notice.