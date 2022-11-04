Devi the elephant, 45, euthanized at San Diego Zoo
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 45-year-old female Asian elephant at the San Diego Zoo has been euthanized because of her deteriorating health from age-related problems. The zoo says Devi was euthanized on Thursday after her mobility declined despite ongoing therapy. Devi arrived at the zoo in 1977 from an elephant orphanage in Sri Lanka. She was the second-oldest of five elephants at the zoo. In a statement, the zoo says Devi “inspired guests from all over the world to understand the importance of elephant conservation and leaves behind a remarkable legacy as an ambassador for her species.”