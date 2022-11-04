Man who survived the storm on motorboat describes life on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian

By Hope Salman

Click here for updates on this story

SAN CARLOS ISLAND, Florida (WBBH) — Many people near Fort Myers Beach are adapting to a new way of living with a lot fewer resources. Some, like Reggie Barrett, moved down to fulfill a dream.

About a month before the scheduled grand opening of his new restaurant, Reggie’s Shrimp and Grits, Hurricane Ian made landfall.

Barrett rode out the storm on his motorboat home.

“First, the wind started throwing the boat back and forth, and then it was like being in a washing machine, then once the storm got closer, it was like being in a blender,” said Barrett

Now he has to walk through large piles of debris to make it to his dock off of Matanzas Pass. It’s a daily reminder of the most traumatic parts of Ian.

He said he’s getting by with what he has, which isn’t much at all.

He uses FEMA services for food, to do laundry, and to take a shower.

He spends the rest of his time rebuilding his dream.

“I really want to do this, and I don’t think I am going to let Ian stop me,” said Barrett.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.