Police officer shot during domestic dispute, woman in custody

MIAMI (WFOR) — A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.

The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.

“We are all praying for him right now. We ask that the community give thoughts for our officer and his family,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez.

“We are all praying as a community and we’re hopeful that this will come out well. So we ask the whole community to join us in prayers and hope,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The woman who shot the officer has been identified as Yessenia Sanchez, who was arrested last year for domestic violence.

At the time, she was a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer and resigned in September 2021 in lieu of termination, according to the school district.

The officer’s name has not been released. He has been with the department for 17 years.

Ramirez said when something like this happens, it affects everyone.

“It’s devastating. It’s devastating for the family, for my fellow officers, for the law enforcement community, and for the Miami-Dade community but one thing about all of us is that we are resilient and we stand together,” said Ramirez.

“The law enforcement community is an incredibly strong network of support. No matter what happens, no matter to whom it happens, the community comes together. The family knows, the biological family knows, that now they have a family, a very large family, that is here for them,” said Levine Cava.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.

