Schuster, Hoosman lead North Dakota over Indiana State 42-7

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tommy Schuster passed for two touchdowns on his way to a pair of school records, Tyler Hoosman ran for two scores and North Dakota beat Indiana State 42-7. Schuster was 16-of-19 passing for 162 yards with scoring throws to Garett Maag and Isaiah Smith. Hoosman had 15 carries for 81 yards for the Fighting Hawks. Schuster’s two TD passes gave him 37 for his career and the most in North Dakota’s Division I history. He also became the program’s all-time passing leader with 6,259 yards. Justin Dinka had a 2-yard run for Indiana State, which has lost eight straight.

