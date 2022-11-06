Coy Gibbs, co-owner of NASCAR’s Joe Gibbs Racing, dies at 49

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

Coy Gibbs, co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, son of team patriarch Joe Gibbs and father of NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs, has died at the age of 49, the racing team announced.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time,” the team said via Twitter Sunday afternoon.

This story is developing.

