Graham takes blame for Falcons’ late collapse in 20-17 loss

ATLANTA (AP) — It initially looked as if Ta’Quon Graham had saved the day for the Atlanta Falcons, returning his first career fumble recovery 19 yards in the closing minute of a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Instead, Graham dropped the ball, and the Chargers recovered and kicked a game-ending field goal. Graham wasn’t the only Falcon to make a mistake Sunday, but his was the most glaring. Atlanta began the day alone in first place in the NFC South and missed a chance to move above .500 for the first time since the end of 2017.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.