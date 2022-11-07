Alex Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers to end skid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game to help the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. The victory ended Washington’s four-game losing streak. Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists. On career goal No. 788 Ovechkin made Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. Dylan Strome also had two goals and an assist for Washington. Connor McDavid scored his league-leading 13th goal of the season in his 500th regular-season game. The Oilers have now lost three in a row.

