Voting is in full swing, by mail-in and at early in-person sites. And ballots will be counted after the polls close despite efforts by those trying to spread doubt about the outcome of the 2020 election and these 2022 midterms. The Associated Press collects all the vote data and declares the winners. It also outlines how the voting process works.

By The Associated Press

