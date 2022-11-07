Mother of student who died following cliff fall speaks out in the wake of more falls

By Tracy Lehr

ISLA VISTA, California (KEYT) — The mother of a student who died from an Isla Vista cliff fall years ago is speaking out.

Former Irvine Mayor Beth Krom was upset to learn that an 18-year-old woman was injured on Wednesday after falling 30 feet from the cliffs near Manzanita Village and the University of California, Santa Barbara campus.

There was a another fall near the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista on October 21.

That fall left a young man with major injuries.

The recent falls follow a fatal fall last April when a UCSB alumnus died from his injuries after falling near the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive.

“Having lost our son, Noah in 2009, to a fall from the cliff’s in Isla Vista every subsequent death or injury on the cliff has been hard for us to learn about.,” said Krom, “I implore all of the authorities in Santa Barbara County and Isla Vista to do more to make sure to that the cliffs are safe and that the students are safe.”

Krom said a fencing went up years after her son’s death.

It doesn’t appear to keep people away from the eroding cliffs.

