Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV) — The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point around 8:15 a.m., according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Both Hill, the pilot, and Lazear were pronounced dead at the scene, EMS said.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have taken charge of this investigation.

The aircraft belonged to Paradise Air Hawaii, based out of Dillingham. The company’s co-owner, Denise Sanders, issued the following statement to KITV4 on Saturday:

“We are saddened by [this] tragedy. I personally knew the pilot for 20 years. Right now, we will pause operations at Paradise Air for at least a week to figure out what went wrong.”

