Rockets snap 6-game losing streak, beat Orlando 134-127

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Green scored 34 points, K.J. Martin came off the bench to add 21 and the Houston Rockets snapped a six-game losing streak with a 134-127 win over the Orlando Magic. Green and Martin were among nine Rockets who scored from long distance. Houston shot 24 for 48 from beyond the arc. Alperen Sengun had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Houston, and Eric Gordon added 19 points and four assists. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 30 points, and Terrence Ross added 21.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.