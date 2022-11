CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Dalton Banks and Lance Jones each had 14 points in Southern Illinois’ 94-63 victory against Little Rock. Marcus Domask finished with 11 points for the Salukis. D.J. Smith scored 21 points for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon added 10 points. Both teams next play Thursday. Southern Illinois visits Oklahoma State while Little Rock hosts Arkansas Baptist.

