Wrigley Field gets new energy efficient lights

By CBS CHICAGO TEAM

Chicago (WBBM) — Wrigley Field is getting new energy efficient lights.

The installation is drawing a lot of attention in Wrigleyville. That’s because a helicopter is hoisting the new lights over the ballpark.

People were speculating about what was happening on Twitter, so if you see a helicopter over Wrigley Field on Monday, it’s just to update the lights.

