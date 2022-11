NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard scored 18 points as Belmont beat Ohio 70-69 in a season opener. Cade Tyson scored 18 points and Drew Friberg finished with 11 points for Belmont. The Bobcats were led in scoring by Dwight Wilson, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. Belmont’s next game is Friday against Furman on the road, and Ohio hosts Cleveland State on Saturday.

