Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic gains
By JONATHAN J. COOPER and BOB CHRISTIE
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly is looking to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faces a vastly different political environment against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly took the lead in early returns, which reflected mail ballots returned ahead of election day, but the margin was expected to narrow as more GOP-leaning ballots were counted. Kelly has distanced himself from Democratic President Joe Biden and plays down his party affiliation. Masters has tried to penetrate Kelly’s independent image, calling him a rubber stamp for Biden. The Arizona race is one of a handful of contests that Republicans targeted in their bid to take control of what is now a 50-50 Senate.