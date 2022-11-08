‘Dancing with the Stars’ has a double elimination night

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Two pairs of partners were sent home Monday night on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The theme of the episode was ’90s night.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart danced to Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence.” Derek Hough loved the performance, telling the duo, “That was so insanely powerful. It made me realize how much I depend on the music. So to share that experience, that was impactful.”

They scored a 39 out of 40.

Earning perfect scores were Wayne Brady, Charli D’Amelio and Gabby Windey.

The night also featured relay dances, with one judge assigned to each round to award five points to the couple they thought were the best.

Shangela and Durant’s danced the cha cha to “Ice Ice Baby,” with Len Goodman choosing Shangela as the winner.

Vinny Guadagnino and Trevor Donovan performed a samba, judged by Carrie Ann Inaba, who gave the five points to Donovan.

Bruno Tonioli judged Heidi D’Amelio and Brady’s performances, with Tonioli choosing Brady.

Charli D’Amelio and Windey danced a salsa judged by Hough, who gave the five points to D’Amelio.

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev ended up with the lowest scores and were sent home.

Donovan and partner Emma Slater ended up in the bottom two with Guadagnino and partner Koko Iwasaki. The judges decided to save Donovan. Guadagnino was eliminated.

