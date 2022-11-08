Hopkins scores 18 in Providence’s 66-65 win against Rider

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins scored 18 points as Providence beat Rider 66-65 in a season opener. Ed Croswell had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Noah Locke recorded 10 points for Providence. Locke scored eight points in the first half, but Providence trailed 40-30. Hopkins led the way with 11 second-half points. Dwight Murray Jr. led the way for the Broncs with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Allen Powell added 15 points and Mervin James finished with 12 points.

