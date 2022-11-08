Meet the history-makers of the 2022 midterm elections

By Andrew Menezes, CNN

The race for control of Congress, as well as governorships and key statewide positions, has defined the 2022 midterms.

In Washington, Republicans have had their eyes on breaking the Democratic trifecta by winning one or both chambers of Congress. In battleground states, Democrats are looking to defend vulnerable governors and win crucial down-ballot contests that could prove pivotal in future election fights.

Heading into Election Day, both parties were also looking to diversify their ranks of elected officials, both in Congress and beyond. Republicans were excited about growing their roster of female governors and electing more Latino members to the US House. Democrats eyed expanding the number of Black US senators and making a breakthrough for LGBTQ representation in governor’s offices. Both parties also sought to welcome their first members of Congress from Generation Z — those born after 1996.

Election results are still coming in, and many races won’t be called for days, if not weeks. But for now, here’s a look at the candidates who CNN projects will make history in the 2022 midterms.

This list will be updated as more winners are projected.

Alabama

AL-SEN: Republican Katie Britt will be the first elected female senator from Alabama, CNN projects, winning an open-seat race to succeed her onetime boss, retiring GOP Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt is a former CEO of the Business Council of Alabama and was the heavy favorite in the general election in the deep-red state. Two women have previously represented Alabama in the Senate, but both were appointed to fill vacancies.

Oklahoma

OK-SEN: Republican Markwayne Mullin will be the first Native American senator from Oklahoma in almost 100 years, CNN projects, winning the special election to succeed GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is resigning in January. Mullin, a member of the Cherokee Nation, currently represents the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Democrat Robert Owen, also a member of the Cherokee Nation, represented Oklahoma in the Senate from 1907 to 1925.

