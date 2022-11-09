After big win, Noem looks to cut tax, safeguard abortion ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem enjoyed a large reelection margin as she continued to angle for national prominence from her small state. The large win seemed to be proof of the popularity of her hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions, but as she enters her second term, she will face challenges. Noem is looking to enact a historic tax cut and fend off attempts to soften the state’s abortion ban. But she will be working with Republicans in a Legislature that has not always been on board with the governor.

