CMA Awards 2022: See the full list of winners

The Country Music Association Awards are being presented on Wednesday night.

First-time nominee Lainey Wilson tops the list of nominees going into the show with six nods, followed by Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton each with five.

The following is a list of CMA Award nominees with the winners indicated in bold. The list will be updated throughout the night.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“half of my hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Growin’ Up” — Luke Combs

“Humble Quest” — Maren Morris

“Palomino” — Miranda Lambert

“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin'” — Lainey Wilson

“Time, Tequila & Therapy” — Old Dominion

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan *WINNER

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“Sand In My Boots” — Morgan Wallen

“Things A Man Oughta Know” — Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Beers On Me” — Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Longneck Way To Go” — Midland featuring Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never” — Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle *WINNER

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) — Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

“Longneck Way To Go” — Midland featuring Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never” — Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

