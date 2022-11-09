Father-in-law of former Bengal sells winning Powerball ticket

By Fletcher Keel

ALTADENA, California (WLWT) — While the $2 billion Powerball ticket wasn’t sold in Ohio, there is still an Ohio connection.

The father-in-law of former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko is $1 million richer after the winning ticket was sold at the gas station he owns, Joe’s Service Center, in Altadena, California.

According to TMZ, Peko received $1 million for owning the store that sold the grand prize ticket. TMZ reports that Chahayed has sold winning tickets of smaller prizes, none ever topping $9,000, in the Super Lotto and Fantasy 5 in the past.

“Congrats Baba,” Peko posted on his Instagram story in sharing a local news article. “You deserve it !!!”

Peko spent 11 years with the Bengals, playing 171 games from 2006 until 2016.

