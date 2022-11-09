Orioles claim OF Daz Cameron off waivers from Tigers

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have claimed outfielder Daz Cameron off waivers from the Detroit Tigers. Cameron hit .219 with a homer and eight RBIs in 21 games with Detroit last season. He also appeared in 98 games with Triple-A Toledo, batting .240 with 10 homers and 50 RBIs. The waiver claim gives Baltimore 34 players on its 40-man roster. The Orioles also turned down their $11 million option on right-hander Jordan Lyles, who gets a $1 million buyout.

