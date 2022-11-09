Skip to Content
Shooting outside councilman’s election night watch party

By KTBS Staff

    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — One man is injured after shots were fired from a passing vehicle outside of a watch party for a Shreveport City Councilman Tuesday evening.

It happened at Southern Hills Business Association in the 9700 block of Baird Road as the party was being held for Councilman Alan Jackson.

A least a half dozen police units were on the scene at about 9 p.m.

A man who was reportedly going to the party was hit when the shots were fired. His wounds are considered non-life threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.

