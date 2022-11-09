Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Scores of turtle species are under threat from poaching. The illegal trade of turtles in the United States is aimed mostly at markets in Asia and Europe, where reptiles, some with brightly colored shells, are coveted in the pet trade. Others are destined for dinner tables in Asia, where they are popular delicacies. The plight of turtles is expected to get plenty of attention at a wildlife trade conference in Panama this month. There are several proposals at the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora conference to increase protections for the alligator snapping turtle, the map turtle, the red-crowned roofed turtle and a few others.

