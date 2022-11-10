Appalachian State wins 79-74 in OT against NC Central
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Boykin scored 20 points as Appalachian State beat North Carolina Central 79-74 in overtime. CJ Huntley added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum finished with 14 points. The Eagles were led by Justin Wright, who recorded 17 points and six rebounds. Brendan Medley-Bacon added 16 points and two blocks. Wright forced overtime with a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer. Appalachian State plays Tuesday against Louisville on the road. N.C. Central visits Liberty on Monday.