Bills QB Josh Allen misses 2nd straight day of practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen missed his second straight practice because of a sprained throwing elbow, further clouding the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s chances of playing against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings. Allen was hurt in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. He was spotted wearing a brace on his right arm after missing practice on Wednesday. Coach Sean McDermott considers the fifth-year starter “day to day” and would only say, “We’ll see,” when asked whether he can play on Sunday. Starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and starting safety Jordan Poyer also missed their second straight day of practice.

