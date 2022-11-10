Court documents shed new light on fatal stabbing

By Seth Ratliff

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — Court documents from Tuesday’s hearing now provide new details on Monday night’s fatal stabbing.

35-year-old Melissa k. Perkes appeared in court through zoom on Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder. Perkes allegedly stabbed to death 37-year-old Jace Williams on Monday night.

Around 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call on North Broadway in Blackfoot. The caller reported, “a man yelling that he’d been stabbed.”

The responding officer found a blood-stained knife and a man, Williams, collapsed at the top of the stairs. He “appeared to have at least two stab wounds in his back area that did not appear to be self-inflicted.”

The responding officer performed life-saving measures until the ambulances arrived. Emergency responders transported Williams to Bingham Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

After entering William’s apartment, police found large pools of blood on both the blinds and bed. According to the police report, “it appeared Jace was lying down on the bed when he received stab wounds on his back.”

Police later obtained apartment security footage from the apartment owners, who confirmed Williams and Perkes were renting together.

Earlier that night, Williams and Perkes are seen entering the apartment around 10:10 p.m. About 30 minutes later, Perkes exits and re-enters four minutes later.

At 11:42 p.m., Williams exits the apartment with a knife in his right hand. He “makes it to the end of the hallway and collapses.”

According to police, “he begins kicking at the apartment door he is by and appeared to be trying to get help.” A short time later officers arrive at the scene.

At 11:43 p.m., Perkes exits the apartment. She “did not appear to have shoes on and appeared to be leaving quickly.”

“There is only one door to enter and exit the apartment. After reviewing the surveillance footage Melissa(Perkes) and Jace(Williams) are the only two that appear to enter and exit the apartment,” the police report said.

Patrols located Perkes in the area of South Stout.

She refused to be interviewed without a lawyer. However, police observed: “what appeared to be blood stains on her right thigh area.”

After a physical evaluation by two female officers, the officers advised “they did not see any marks, bruises, scratches or any signs of trauma” on Perkes’ body.

Perkes is now in Bingham County Jail under a $1 million bond. She is expected to appear for her preliminary hearing Thursday, Nov. 17.

