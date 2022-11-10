Laszewski, Ryan rally Notre Dame to 79-76 win over Radford

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nate Laszewski scored 28 points to match his career high, Cormac Ryan hit a go-ahead shot with 9 seconds left and Notre Dame rallied to beat Radford 79-76 in its season opener. Notre Dame trailed 69-64 with 5:19 remaining, but Laszewski scored 10 points from there and Ryan’s driving layup helped Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey remain unbeaten in home openers, 23-0. Notre Dame is 21-2 in season openers under Brey. Giles had 20 points to top the Highlanders (0-2).

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.