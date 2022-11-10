Murder suspect caught after trying to steal laundry detergent from supermarket, police say

By ByABC7.com staff

LA VERNE, California (KABC) — A murder suspect was arrested in La Verne Monday night after he was allegedly caught running out of a Vons store with a cart filled with stolen Tide laundry detergent, police say.

A police officer was patrolling the area near the Vons store on Foothill Boulevard when he saw the suspect running away.

La Verne police say the suspect was pushing a cart filled with more than 20 large Tide laundry detergent bottles as a store manager was following him.

The police officer confronted the suspect and found out he was wanted for murder and had a $2 million warrant out for his arrest, according to La Verne police. The man was taken into custody by detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, which was the agency that issued the warrant.

Police released what appeared to be bodycam images of the cart filled with laundry detergent bottles.

La Verne police added that the Tide was returned back to the store.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

