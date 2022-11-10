Skip to Content
No. 20 Notre Dame faces Navy as series visits Baltimore

By The Associated Press

Navy has won four of the past 14 games in its series against Notre Dame after losing 43 in a row. The Midshipmen face the 20th-ranked Irish in Baltimore this weekend. This is the 23rd Notre Dame-Navy game played in Baltimore. The Irish are 18-4 and haven’t lost one since 1956 at Memorial Stadium. Notre Dame is 80-13-1 in the overall series with the Midshipmen. Navy’s most recent victory over a Top 25 team came Nov. 23, 2019, against No. 21 SMU.

Associated Press

