Taylor Parker sentenced to death on capital murder conviction

By TRACY GLADNEY

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTBS) — A Bowie County jury Wednesday returned a sentence of death for convicted murderer Taylor Parker.

The jury in New Boston deliberated just over 90 minutes before returning her sentence.

In her closing statement, prosecutor Kelley Crisp brought tears to many eyes sitting in the gallery.

Parker, 29, was charged in the Oct. 9, 2020 death of Reagan Hancock, 21, and cutting her unborn baby from her womb. The baby, already named Braxlynn Sage, also died.

Crisp, without warning, displayed a graphic picture of Hancock brutally murdered and lying in a pool of blood. The blood belonged to Hancock and her baby. Those in the courtroom gasped at the heinous scene.

Defense Attorney Jeff Harrelson tried to sway the jury to Parker’s side with a life sentence, saying she was human, she was flawed, but still a human.

After the quiet gasps once the verdict was read, the court heard victim impact statements from Hancock’s sister and mother. Her husband, Homer Hancock, had an appointed person to read his impact statement.

Hancock’s sister said she will never hear her laugh again, will not be the maid of honor in her wedding and will miss out on a lifetime of memories.

Reagan’s mother told Parker, “We all know you think this is all about you, but it’s not! It’s about Reagan and Braxlynn Sage, and the light they were while here.”

From Reagan’s husband, “I’ll never get to hear my baby say, ‘I love you, Daddy.’ And anytime Kinley wants to see her Mommy, we load up and go out to the gravesite.”

Judge John Tidwell polled the jurors and all were unanimous in their decision. He thanked them for their time and contribution and ended by saying, “Remove her and take her to death row.”

The trial and sentencing phase lasted 49 days, including 25 days of testimony, 142 witnesses, some twice, and over 100 pieces of evidence.

Parker will be transferred to death row at the Mountain View Correctional Unit in the small Texas town of Gatesville.

