3 things to do this weekend – November 11, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. The Annual Thunder Ridge Harvest Market is tomorrow. There will be over 150 vendors spread out over three floors. You'll find an array of holiday decor, food, clothing and other gifts. This is a free event at Thunder Ridge High School. The market runs from 9 am to 4 pm.

2. If you love chili and pie, you might want to stop by the River of Life Fall Festival in Idaho Falls. During the festival, there will be a chili and pie cook off, as well as games and a bounce house for the kids. The festival starts tomorrow at 3pm.

3. Also tomorrow, the Hope Lutheran Church is hosting a Holiday Fair. There will be holiday crafts available for people to make and purchase, along with some warm winter food to warm you up, and a bake sale. This event is free and runs from 9am to 4pm.