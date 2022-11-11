3 things to know this morning – November 11, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Veterans Day Friday.

1. Chad Daybell was in court, trying to separate his murder case from his wife's. As of now, Judge Steven Boyce has not made a ruling in favor of either party. He’s agreed to take both arguments under advisement and make a ruling later.

2. This week is Nurse Practitioner Week. Chubbuck and Pocatello Mayors, Kevin England and Brian Blad, will make a proclamation this morning at 9 am in the main lobby of the Beckley Nursing Building at ISU to honor our hard working nurses.

3. The Bureau of Land Management in Southeastern Idaho will start issuing Christmas tree cutting permits next Monday, the 14th. The permits are $10-dollars with a limit to one per family.