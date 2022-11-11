Convicted sex offender faces child porn charges

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Caddo detectives arrested a registered sex offender in Keithville after they found child pornography in his possession, Sheriff Steve Prator said Thursday in a news release.

Det. Jared Marshall began his investigation in September after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported Timothy Hendricks, 34, was suspected of being in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Wednesday, detectives searched Hendricks’ home located in the 6400 block of Peacock Trail in Keithville. He was later arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for four counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Hendricks was previously convicted in 2010 on federal charges related to possession of child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing and Hendricks could face more charges.

