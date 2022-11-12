MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Led by Jake Wolfe’s 14 points, the Morehead State Eagles defeated the Bellarmine Knights 62-55. The Eagles moved to 2-1 with the win and the Knights dropped to 1-1.

