SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Robert Vaihola’s 14 points off of the bench helped San Jose State to a 90-68 victory over Bethesda University. Vaihola added 10 rebounds for the Spartans (2-0). Sage Tolbert scored 13 points and added 14 rebounds. The Flames (0-2) were led in scoring by Amar Ross, who finished with 29 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

