2 teens from Holly Springs, wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Wayne County

LA GRANGE, North Carolina (WRAL) — Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass.

The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line.

Officials said the wrong-way driver, Roy Mozingo, 68, from Kinston, was traveling east in the westbound lanes.

Mozingo died in the crash along with three people in the car he hit. The three who died were identified as Treyvon Mitchell Allen, 21, the driver of the other car, and two teenagers from Holly Springs, Aaron Judd, 17, and Reianna Jones, 15.

A fourth passenger in the other car, Antonio Winston, 27, from Holly Springs, was in stable condition on Monday.

The State Highway Patrol didn’t believe speed or alcohol were involved.

