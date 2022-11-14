3 things to know this morning – November 14, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. The city of Blackfoot is still under a boil order this week. Several water samples tested positive for E. coli. Officials recommend boiling water for one full minute, and then allowing it to cool. The city hopes to have the matter resolved by the end of the week.

2. The Annual Elks Lodge Festival of Trees in Idaho Falls will open today at noon and stay up until the 18th of November. All proceeds from the event will benefit persons with disabilities in the Greater Idaho Falls area.

3. The Walls of Warmth are officially up today as well. There are now 7 locations from Driggs to Pocatello with fences covered in gently used coats available to those who need one.