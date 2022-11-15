3 things to know this morning – November 15, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Police have identified the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near the Moscow, Idaho campus on Sunday. The victims are Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen , Xana Kernodle , and Kaylee Goncalves. The Moscow Police Department has called these deaths as murders but has not provided further details.

2. Fruitland Police arrested 35-year-old Sarah Wondra in connection to the year-long disappearance of a 5-year-old boy, Michael Vaughan. She is charged with failing or delaying notification of a death. Vaughan has not yet been found.

3. The city of Blackfoot is under a boil advisory for a third time in 13 months. The water testing is ongoing, with the samples being sent to Pocatello yesterday. Blackfoot Mayor, Marc Carroll, says the water is still good to use, just not to consume.