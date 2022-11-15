Newton’s triple-double leads No. 25 UConn past Buffalo

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lead No. 25 UConn past Buffalo 84-64. Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 12 for the Huskies. Armoni Foster led the Bulls with 11 points. The Huskies were missing two injured starters and preseason Big East Player of the Year Adama Sanogo got into foul trouble, but the newly acquired veterans in its backcourt brought UConn to life. Newton was an offseason transfer from East Carolina, Calcaterra came by way of San Diego and Alleyne from Virginia Tech.

