12 Republican senators voted to break a filibuster on same-sex marriage bill

The Senate voted 62-37 to break a filibuster to advance legislation that protects same-sex and interracial marriage, clearing a key 60-vote threshold putting the historic legislation on track to eventually be passed through the chamber.

All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted to start debate on the bill as well as 12 Republicans. The GOP senators who voted yes are:

Susan Collins of Maine Lisa Murkowski of Alaska Rob Portman of Ohio Mitt Romney of Utah Thom Tillis of North Carolina Roy Blunt of Missouri Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming Richard Burr of North Carolina Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia Dan Sullivan of Alaska Joni Ernst of Iowa Todd Young of Indiana

It is still uncertain when the same-sex marriage bill will pass the Senate. If senators don’t reach a time agreement — which must be approved by all 100 members of the chamber — the final Senate votes will be pushed back until the last week of November and first week in December.

The bill will also need to pass the House before it would go to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

