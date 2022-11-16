Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Carolina got off to a 1-4 start this season with Mayfield as the starter before he was sidelined with an ankle injury. If Mayfield continues to struggle, he could end up as a backup QB next season, with a greatly reduced salary.

