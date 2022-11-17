Skip to Content
today at 2:00 AM
3 things to know this morning – November 17, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1.  Moscow Police confirm they do not have a murder suspect yet for the deaths of four University of Idaho students and have not found the murder weapon. They did reveal that the door was left open when police arrived, and two other roommates were in the house when the murder happened. They have been cooperating with the police in the investigation.

2.  Lori Vallow-Daybell is again competent and fit to proceed with her trial. However, they do not have a date for a new trial yet.

3. Open enrollment ends at midnight on December 15th. People should sign up as soon as they can. You could also lower your monthly premiums by applying for tax credits here.

Zach Glancy

