Leonard returns to make 1st start of season for Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is returning and starting for the first time this season against the Detroit Pistons. He has missed 12 straight games since coming off the bench in two of the first three games to begin the season. Leonard had been dealing with stiffness in his right knee, which was surgically repaired in July 2021. He missed all of last season while rehabbing. Leonard is averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. Paul George also is starting against the Pistons despite a left hand contusion.

