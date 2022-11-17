Nazanin Boniadi spotlights Iranian women at academy event

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Rings of Power” star Nazanin Boniadi has delivered a powerful plea to prominent Hollywood creatives to support female protesters in Iran at an event Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles. In front of a crowd that included Oscar-winners Chloé Zhao, Marlee Matlin, Ruth E. Carter, and actors like Claire Foy, Tessa Thompson, Lucy Boynton and Ximena Lamadrid, Boniadi said she couldn’t “help but feel the urgency of joining in sisterhood with the women of Iran.” The event, presented by Chanel, was held on a sunny patio at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Academy Gold Fellowship which helps aspiring filmmakers.

