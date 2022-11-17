No. 3 Michigan hosts Illinois, shooting to stay undefeated

No. 3 Michigan hosts Illinois on Saturday in a game that features the top two defenses in the country. The Wolverines, who are 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and boast the nation’s best defense, are aiming to keep their record perfect before the showdown next week at second-ranked Ohio State for the Big Ten East title. Illinois, which has the No.2-rated defense, has lost its past two games against unranked Purdue and Michigan State. The Illini need to win their last two games and hope Purdue loses one to earn the Big Ten West title.

By The Associated Press

