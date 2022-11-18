3 things to do this weekend – November 18, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. The ISU Bengals will be taking on their in state rivals, the Idaho Vandals tomorrow. The Bengals are looking to end their season with a win and spoil the Vandals' chances at the playoffs in the process. Kick off is at 1 pm tomorrow in Holt Arena.

2. The Road Apple Trolley is back in Downtown Idaho Falls. The team of Clydesdales horses and a custom-made trolley will be in town tomorrow until December 17th. Rides are free and will be available every Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm.

3. If you're looking to take in a show this weekend, Sister Act is coming to South Fremont High School. It tells the story of a singer, who is in protective custody disguised as a nun. The musical comedy runs tonight and tomorrow at 7 pm. Tickets are $6 per person.